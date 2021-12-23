Area Schools Grapple With Rising COVID-19 Cases

Schools across the area are contending with COVID-19 outbreaks as Christmas nears.

At Boston Latin, they are dealing with 36 new positive cases.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This is the last school day before the holiday break.

The head of Boston Latin calls the new COVID-19 numbers at the school extremely concerning.

Most of the cases involve students in the upper grades… and the exposure was from contact outside of school, whether a social event or among the athletic teams.

All Boston Public Schools students are heading into the break with at-home COVID-19 test kits to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Boston is not alone in this effort; Revere gave all of its students test kits, too.

Revere’s superintendent says their students have been participating in pool testing and the test-to-stay program, and that testing is a game-changer.

“Testing is hugely important,” Revere Superintendent Dianne Kelly said. “If we can identify who has COVID, isolate them from the community, keep everybody else safe, then we can continue with our in-person learning.”

Revere would like all their students to take a COVID-19 test before returning to school in early January. At Boston Latin, the students are required to take the at-home test 24 hours before coming back.