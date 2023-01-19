Arlington Man's Stolen Truck, Wheelchair Recovered in Cambridge

Days after a Massachusetts man's truck was stolen from his Arlington driveway, with his wheelchair and walker inside, his property has been found and returned to him.

John Versackas said he was devastated after his truck was taken from his home Saturday morning.

"I had the car all paid off, I really can't afford another vehicle," the 69-year-old said, adding he was shocked when his wife told him his truck was gone.

"I said, 'no way it's gone, what are you talking about?' She said, 'John come and look.' I looked and I was absolutely shocked," he said.

Versackas says he can't walk very well anymore and has other medical issues. He's also living on a budget.

"I have one lung. I have congestive heart disease when it doesn't work right my legs swell up," he explained.

Police in Arlington confirmed to NBC10 Boston Thursday that Versackas' truck was located the previous day on Magazine Street in Cambridge. His wheelchair and walker were still in the vehicle. All were returned to him Thursday.

Versackas says he served in the army in South Korea back in the 70s and finally got a ramp installed at his home so he could start driving again and needs his truck to go to the VA hospital at least once a month.

"Please return my vehicle, I'll forget all about it. I really need it back. It's all I have," he pleaded earlier this week. "I'm on a budget because I'm out on medical. I can't afford another truck. I would just love it back. That's all."

After living in the area for 25 years, he says he now worries about what could happen next.

"I'm thinking if they're going to do that, are they going to come in the house next, start harming people?" he questioned. "I feel very unsafe."