Arlington Man's Truck Stolen From His Driveway With Wheelchair and Walker Inside

John Versackas says he is devastated after his truck was taken from from his driveway in Arlington, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning. Making matters worse, Versackas says his wheelchair and walker were inside his 2006 Honda Ridgeline when it was stolen.

"I had the car all paid off, I really can't afford another vehicle," the 69-year-old said, adding he was shocked when his wife told him his truck was gone.

"I said, 'no way it's gone, what are you talking about?' She said, 'John come and look.' I looked and I was absolutely shocked," he said.

Versackas says he can't walk very well anymore and has other medical issues. He's also living on a budget.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I have one lung. I have congestive heart disease when it doesn't work right my legs swell up," he explains.

Versackas says he served in the army in South Korea back in the 70s and finally got a ramp installed at his home so he could start driving again and needs his truck to go to the VA hospital at least once a month.

"Please return my vehicle, I'll forget all about it. I really need it back. It's all I have," he pleaded. "I'm on a budget because I'm out on medical. I can't afford another truck. I would just love it back. That's all."

After living in the area for 25 years, he says he now worries about what could happen next?

"I'm thinking if they're going to do that, are they going to come in the house next, start harming people?" he questioned. "I feel very unsafe."