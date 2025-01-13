Cambridge

Arlington police seek missing woman last seen in Cambridge last month

Police say 46-year-old Carolina Marguerita Guerrero was last seen in mid-December near the Alewife MBTA station

Arlington Police Department

Police in Arlington, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a woman who has been missing since mid-December.

Carolina Marguerita Guerrero, 46, was last seen near the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, the Arlington Police Department said Monday.

Police noted that Guerrero has mental health issues.

Guerrero is described as being about 5'3 with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, police say Guerrero was wearing a black winter coat and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-643-1212.

