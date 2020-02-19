‘Armed and Dangerous’ Fugitive Who Served Time for NH Police Officer’s Death Captured

A dangerous fugitive who served prison time for his involvement in the 1997 killing of a New Hampshire police officer was captured Wednesday in Texas.

Authorities said Kevin Paul, 41, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Copperas Cove, Texas.

He was considered to be armed and dangerous and was being sought on parole violations stemming from his original conviction for second degree murder surrounding the shooting death of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron.

Paul was last known to be living at a sober house in Manchester after being paroled in September, and last had contact with his parole officer on Feb. 9 when he fled.

A warrant for his arrest was issued last week.

Although countless tips were received, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Tennessee and Texas ultimately led investigators to Paul's location at an apartment in Copperas Cove. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bell County Jail, where he will be processed and held as a fugitive from justice on the outstanding New Hampshire parole violation warrant.

Paul originally was released in 2015 but later returned to prison on gun and drug charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.