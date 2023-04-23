‘Armed and Dangerous' Man Likely Still in Vermont Following Police Shootout, Authorities Say

Vermont Police say an "armed and dangerous" man who remains at-large following a police shootout is likely still in the Morrisville area.

Police continued their search for 24-year-old Henry Lovell on Sunday, three days after he fled following a domestic disturbance in an apartment in Morrisville.

The incident began around 8:45 p.m. Thursday when a Morristown police officer responded to a reported kidnapping and disturbance at the intersection of Upper Main and Pleasant streets, according to Vermont State Police. Morrisville is a village with about 2,000 residents in the town of Morristown.

When the officer arrived, he was met with gunfire, state police said. The officer recognized the shooter, from previous interactions and returned fire. During the shootout, the Morristown officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from nearby Copley Hospital.

Lovell is now wanted for the following charges:

Attempted murder.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kidnapping.

First-degree aggravated domestic assault.

First-degree unlawful restraint.

Criminal threatening.

Violation of conditions of release.

The officer who was shot was identified as Brian Tomlinson. He was struck by pellets from Lovell's gun and only sustained minor injuries.

According to WPTZ, authorities are asking anyone who was on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to the west of Morrisville, to call the police if they notice anything suspicious.

Authorities said the public should expect a continued substantial police presence in and around Morrisville.

Police are also asking anyone in Morrisville, especially people in downtown west of Pleasant Street, who might have video showing the area after 8:45 p.m. Thursday to contact the local authorities.

State police are now leading the investigation, since it involved a police shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the attorney general's office to determine whether the Morristown officer was justified in firing his gun.

The search for Lovell is ongoing. As of 12:20 a.m. Saturday, he remains at large, state police said. They said he is believed to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees someone fitting his description should call 911. Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to call Morristown police at 802-888-4211.

Lovell is described at 6'2" tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, dark pants and a red baseball cap.

Vermont State Police

A heavy police presence will continue to be seen in Morrisville while the search for Lovell continues, state police said, and the public is asked to avoid the area.