‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Wanted for Maine Killing Arrested

Maine State Police say they have arrested a man who was considered "armed and dangerous" and was wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman in Lewiston last weekend.

Eddie Massie, 40, of Lewiston, was arrested early Thursday morning at an address on Allen Pond Road in Greene, according to state police. He is charged with murder and was taken to Androscoggin County Jail, where he will be held without bail pending his initial court appearance.

Lewiston police responded to an apartment building on Pierce Street shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday after receiving a 911 call reporting a dead woman in the hallway. Responding officers found the woman's body and called in the state police Major Crimes Unit.

On Monday, the woman's body was taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, who conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide. Police did not say how she died.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Lacresha Howard of Lewiston.

State police were in Lewiston all day Monday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene. On Tuesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Massie charging him with murder.