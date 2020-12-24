Local

Armed Assailant Strikes Store Clerk During Robbery: Tewksbury Police

Police responded to the incident at Circle K on Route 133 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning

By Alec Greaney

An armed robber struck a convenience store clerk in the head with a firearm during a robbery in Tewksbury early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Police responded to the report of the incident at Circle K on Route 133 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The assailant, about 5-foot-9 with a stocky build, wore a mask, latex gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and white sneakers, Tewksbury police said.

The condition of the store clerk is unclear.

The case in under active investigation.

