Armed carjacking, road rage incidents under investigation in Andover

A person may have fired a gun during a road rage incident in Andover, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, then stolen an SUV at gunpoint, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in custody over the incidents, but Andover police said they were investigating.

The initial incident took place in Shawsheen Square, according to police, writing in a statement, "It appears as though the suspected car jacker may have fired the weapon" in that incident.

Then, about 4:15 p.m., a person in an Acura SUV had it stolen at gunpoint nearby on Route 133, police said. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about what happened, or who saw it, was asked to call police at 978-623-3550.