Armed man arrested after barricading inside hotel in Wareham

A man was arrested on Friday after barricading himself and firing gunshots inside of his Wareham, Massachusetts, hotel room while children were inside, police said.

Wareham Police responded to the Marriott Town Place Suites on Rosebrook Way shortly after 8p.m. following reports of possible gunshots in the bog area behind the hotel.

According to police, hotel management told responding officers that a man staying at the hotel -- whom they identified as Scott Desimas, of New Bedford, Mass. -- had entered the hotel after returning from the bog area.

According to police, Desimas fired three gunshots inside of his hotel room when police tried to make contact with him. One of the shots was fired through the door, police said. The other two shots traveled through a wall to the pool area where children were swimming.

Desimas was taken into police custody shortly after. Police recovered a rifle and a handgun inside the hotel room. Police said there was a woman and two children inside of the hotel room at the time of the incident who were all safely escorted out.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Desimas is facing multiple gun and assault-realted charges. He is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday. It is unclear if he has an attorney.