Armed man shot, killed by police in store parking lot in Maine

Christopher Harriman allegedly reached in his vehicle, grabbed the rifle and loaded a round into it. He was then shot and killed by trooper Ryan Phillips, police said

An armed man was shot and killed in a store parking lot in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The incident started just after 6:30 p.m. after police responded to a report that Christopher Harriman, 38, was in a black Escalade, armed with an AR-style rifle and making suicidal threats at the Kennebunk rest area on the Maine Turnpike, state police said.

The woman also told dispatchers that Harriman was making threats to hurt others, according to police.

When police arrived, Harriman, of Limerick, allegedly led them on a slow speed chase, and at one point, pointed the gun out of his car window towards officers.

The 38-year-old Harriman was stopped in the Stop N' Save parking lot in Old Orchard Beach, according to authorities, where officers tried to negotiate and convince him to surrender as he stood outside his vehicle.

Harriman then allegedly reached in his vehicle, grabbed the rifle and loaded a round into it. He was shot and killed by trooper Ryan Phillips, police said.

Phillips was placed on administrative leave, which is standard when law enforcement officers are involved in the use of deadly force while the Attorney General's Office investigates, police said.

