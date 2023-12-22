Armed robbery at Boston convenience store caught on camera

An armed robber got away with thousands of dollars in cash after targeting a Boston convenience store late Thursday night.

Boston police say officers were called to the area of 130 Dartmouth Street around 10 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

During the robbery, police say a gun was shown to the clerk, and about $3,000 in cash was taken from the register.

Surveillance video from Richdale Food Shops shows there were several customers inside the store before someone in a hooded, dark-colored winter jacket, wearing a white face mask, pretends to buy something. Then, the employee puts his hands in the air and takes several steps backwards as the suspect reaches over the counter and appears to pull cash from the register before running out of the store.

Police said no arrests have been made, and their investigation is ongoing.