Local

everett

Armed Robbery of Everett Store Under Investigation

Surveillance footage captured a man robbing Carranza's Market in Everett, Massachusetts, at gunpoint Wednesday night

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are investigating an armed robbery at a food store.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Carranza's Market.

Surveillance footage shows a hooded man step to the counter with a drink and a gun. He waves at her to hurry up, and she hands over more than $1,000.

He then places the money in a black bag and leaves.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The girl, I think, was in shock," said David Hernandez, whose family owns the store. "She called my mom and my mom called me, and I came back to the store and I called 911."

Hernandez said the man had been in the market for some time before the robbery.

"He gave her one minute to give all the money, and then he took the money and he left," he said.

Local

Cape Cod 5 hours ago

MIAA Refuses to Let Senior Run Last Race of Her High School Career Over Clerical Error

Boston 6 hours ago

Boston Police Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Dorchester Girl

This is the second time in six years that the market has been robbed, Hernandez said. In the first case, an arrest was made immediately. The family is hoping that police can catch whoever held up the store at gun point Wednesday night.

This article tagged under:

everettMassachusettsarmed robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us