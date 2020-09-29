Local

Arrest Made in Attempted Rape of Woman in Boston Public Garden

Luan Maxwell, 30, of Boston, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation, police said

By Melissa Buja

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have arrested a man who allegedly attacked a woman and threatened to rape her Monday morning in downtown Boston.

The victim had been walking at Boston Public Garden when a man approached her and put his hand over her mouth, then tried to remove her clothes while making sexually explicit threats, according to police in Boston. The woman was able to break free from the man's grasp and get away, authorities said.

Police announced Tuesday afternoon Luan Maxwell, 30, of Boston, had been arrested earlier in the day following an investigation.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers observed Maxwell walking on Boylston Street towards Washington Street when he tried to flee, police said. He was arrested nearby, authorities said.

Maxwell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with intent to rape. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

