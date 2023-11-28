Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting near Red Arrow Diner in Manchester

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month near the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police were called to the area of 61 Lowell St., the address of the popular diner, on Saturday, Nov. 18, around 1:12 a.m. for a reported motor vehicle accident. They were called back to the area less than an hour later, around 2:02 a.m., for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found 42-year-old Carlos Rodriguez, of Manchester, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Elliott Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. An autopsy determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds and that his death was a homicide.

On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said 31-year-old Giovanne Morris, formerly of Manchester, had been arrested earlier in the day in Malden, Massachusetts, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He was scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday in Malden District Court as a fugitive from justice before being brought to New Hampshire to face charges there.

Investigators have identified all of the parties involved in the fatal shooting, according to the district attorney's office, and the investigation into whether the person who shot Rodriguez was acting in self defense is ongoing.

The district attorney's office said they believe there are additional bystanders who have not come forward to report what they saw or heard. Anyone with direct information about the event or who was behind or outside the Red Arrow Diner is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.