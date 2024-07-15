Maine

Arrest made in connection with ongoing Maine death investigation

The victim's identity has not been released

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

Police say an arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing death investigation in Maine.

Maine State Police said their Major Crimes Unit is investigating a death reported in Cushing on Friday. They said evidence response technicians were at an address on River Road on Friday and Saturday conducting interviews and processing the scene.

Cushing, a town of about 1,500 residents, is located in Knox County, just south of Camden and Rockland.

The victim's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death and the person's identity, according to state police.

Police said 41-year-old Mark Gagne, of Cushing, was arrested Friday and charged with hindering apprehension and abuse of a corpse. He was taken to the Knox County Jail and was expected to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, state police said, and additional details will be released as they become available.

