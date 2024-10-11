Arrest made in deadly Dorchester barbershop shooting

Boston police say they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dorchester barbershop last month.

Diamond Jose Brito, 32, of Canton, was arrested Thursday night in Mattapan by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and members of the Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, police said. He was wanted on several warrants out of Dorchester District Court for the murder of 20-year-old Elijah Ricardo Clunie, of Dorchester.

Brito is expected to be arraigned on Friday in Dorchester District Court.

The arrest is related to a daytime shooting on Sept. 2 inside a barbershop on Washington Street in Dorchester. Police responded to a report of two people shot, and when they arrived they found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and one of them -- Clunie -- died at the hospital. The second victim's name has not been released, and police said he is expected to survive.

"He was a good kid," Clunie's grandfather, Renier Thompson, said in the aftermath of the shooting. "Skinny, wasn't threatening. If you look at him, you wouldn't be scared of him... Looked like a baby in the face."

Police had said previously that they did not believe the shooting was a random incident.

Boston police are continuing to investigate the shooting, and urge anyone with information to call them at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or submitted by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.