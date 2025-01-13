Arrest made in deadly shooting at New Bedford restaurant

Authorities say an arrest has been made in connection with a triple shooting at a bar and restaurant in New Bedford, Massachusetts, early Saturday that left one man dead and two women injured.

Police were called to Morna Lounge and Grill on Acushnet Avenue around 1:21 a.m. Saturday and found the three gunshot victims, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

All three were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. The man, identified as New Bedford resident Cristiano Macedo, 27, died of his injuries. The women, identified as being in their 20s, underwent treatment. No update on their condition was available Monday.

The district attorney's office announced Monday morning that 19-year-old Danielson Verela, of New Bedford, was arrested Sunday night and charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and two counts of assault and battery with a firearm. Verela is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in New Bedford District Court.

No further details on what led up to the shooting have been released.