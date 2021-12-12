Arrest Made in Elderly Assault at Quincy Center

Transit police have made an arrest following an assault of an elderly man at Quincy Center, officials announced.

Armando Hernandez, 49, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on an elderly person for an attack on a 92-year-old man on Saturday afternoon that officials are calling unprovoked.

According to officials, Hernandez attacked the elderly man around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Quincy Center. Upon arrival, officers said they discovered the elderly man bleeding from his head after he'd been shoved from behind and struck pavement; another person at the T stop had attempted to help him control the bleeding.

Hernandez was located by officials shortly after their arrival, where they said he appeared inebriated and was uncooperative. He was subsequently transported to Transit Police headquarters for booking.

It is unclear when Hernandez will appear in court or if he has an attorney.

Hernandez and the elderly man did not know each other, officials said.

The elderly man was transported to an area hospital following the attack, officials said. His condition is unknown.