Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Manchester, NH

A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a 71-year-old dead in Manchester, New Hampshire, earlier this month.

Manchester police announced Friday night that Stanley Richardson, 59, of Candia, NH, had turned himself in after police located his vehicle last week and identified him as the driver.

Richardson is being charged with felony conduct after an accident -- injury/death. He was held on preventative detention pending a court hearing, police said.

According to Manchester police, Richardson was driving an SUV at the intersection of Central and Union streets when he struck a 71-year-old man on a bicycle around 3:45 p.m. on July 3.

The victim suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries several days later, police said. He hasn't been publicly identified.

Witnesses told police at the time that they had seen a black vehicle collide with the bicycle in the intersection. It was reported that the car looked to be a black Nissan Rogue with possible veteran’s plates. The vehicle did not stop, and continued to drive east on Central St., prompting a search for both the driver and SUV.

Anyone with information had been asked to call the Manchester Police Department.

It wasn't immediately clear how police tracked down Richardson's SUV. Further details were not shared.