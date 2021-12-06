Local

Massachusetts

Arrest Made in Fatal Lawrence Shooting

The victim was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital

By Marc Fortier and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired on Crosby Street around 8 p.m., and officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was treated on scene by paramedics and emergency medical technicians before he was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

He has been identified as Jeffrey Ruiz, 21 of Lowell.

Early Monday morning, police arrested Josef Guillen, 19, of Lawrence, at his home, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He is expected to be arraigned later Monday in Lawrence District Court on a murder charge.

The shooting remains under investigation by state and Lawrence police.

