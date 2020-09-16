A Massachusetts woman faced a judge Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing last weekend in Quincy, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office.

Alyssa Dellamano, 22, of Quincy, was arrested at a residence in Weymouth earlier in the day on a murder warrant out of Quincy District Court, the district attorney's office said.

During her arraignment in Quincy District Court, Dellamano entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered held without bail. She's due back in court for a probable cause hearing Oct. 19.

Police also arrested Samantha Perrier, 24, of Dedham, and charged her with misleading the investigation. Perrier, who pleaded not guilty, was ordered held on $10,000 cash bail with conditions that she have no contact with Dellamano and undergo GPS monitoring. She's due back in Quincy District Court the same day as Dellamano.

Cameron Nohmy, 24, of Quincy, was stabbed around 10:45 p.m. on Friday near Hancock and Woodbine streets in the city's Wollaston neighborhood, prosecutors said. Nohmy was transported to Boston Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Police were notified of the incident by associates of Nohmy, prosecutors said.

Authorities haven't said what they believe led up to the fatal stabbing. During Wednesday's arraignment, Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Hely told the court that investigators do not believe Dellamano knew Nohmy prior to the incident.