Arrest Made in Fatal Stabbing Outside Bar Near Boston's Faneuil Hall

Boston police say they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a bar in downtown Boston near Faneuil Hall over the weekend.

The suspect, identified Monday as Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston, turned himself in to police on Monday and is expected to arraigned on a murder charge in Boston Municipal Court.

Boston police responded to a report of a stabbing outside 33 Union St., which is just a short walk from Faneuil Hall, shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday. Responding officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was identified Monday as 23-year-old Daniel Martinez of Illinois.

The stabbing happened near a number of well-known establishments like Union Oyster House and Hennessy's Bar, and Boston police yellow crime scene tape could be seen blocking off the street in front of Paddy O's, where there were numerous evidence markers visible, as well.

The length of Union Street was blocked off to accommodate the crime scene investigation, and the bars in the area will be shut down for the remainder of Saturday night.

The stabbing came on the night before the return of South Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade, with many out celebrating in the city.

NBC10 Boston spoke with a man who witnessed the aftermath of the stabbing, and he described a terrifying scene in which bystanders tried to save the victim, who was gravely injured.

“With all the celebrations, somebody had fallen over. There was a bit of a fight or something like that but we saw the young lad, he was lying on the floor and everybody was doing CPR on him. There was maybe five or six people around him pushing on his chest and it looked like as they were pushing down on him, the blood was coming out of his back," said the man, who said he has been visiting Boston from London for the past 20 years. "Somebody called for a nurse or a doctor...from one of the other bars and they came out and told everyone to make a space around, then next thing all the paramedics came.”