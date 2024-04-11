Providence man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash in Mass.

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Dighton, Massachusetts, last week.

Michael Laboy, 19, of Providence, Rhode Island, was arrested Thursday afternoon at work in Taunton in connection with the April 4 hit-and-run crash that killed 57-year-old Paul DeMoura, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said.

Dighton police had received a 911 call around 10 p.m. on April 4 from an off-duty Taunton police officer who saw something in the breakdown lane on Route 44 and then realized it was a man, the district attorney's office said. The victim, later identified as DeMoura, of Dighton, was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he later died.

The district attorney's office said at the time that DeMoura appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that left the scene. He was believed to have been walking on Route 44 westbound when he was hit.

Thursday's arrest was made by Massachusetts State Police, who had been investigating the crash along with Dighton police.

Laboy is expected to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon in Taunton District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash -- death resulting.