Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run That Left UMass Student Badly Injured

Police in Amherst have made an arrest in the hit-and-run crash which left a UMass student badly injured earlier this week.

Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan announced that the suspect, who was only identified as a male, was not a student at UMass. He is accused of striking a 20-year-old student in a crosswalk along Massachusetts Avenue near Sunset Avenue on campus.

The name of the student struck has not yet been released, either. He remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

The vehicle allegedly driven by the suspect was located around 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Northampton, where he was placed under arrest, according to the DA's office.

He'll face multiple charges related to the crash in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.