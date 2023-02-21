Arrest Made in July Murder of Dorchester Man

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Dorchester man last summer, Boston police announced Monday.

Dwight Watson, 55, of Boston, was taken into custody on Friday by members of the Boston Police Department's fugitive unit at the Mahoning County Justice Center in Youngstown, Ohio, police said. Watson was being held at that facility after being arrested on a murder warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court in connection to Urvin Gerald's stabbing death last July.

Just after 1 a.m. on July 16, 2022, officers responded to Harvard Street and found 48-year-old Gerald suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police did not say what led them to identify Watson as the suspect, or how he was tracked down in Ohio.

Watson is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court, police said, though a date was not provided. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges he's facing.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.