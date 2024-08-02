Vermont

Arrest made in killing of 76-year-old Vt. man

Theodore Farnham is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Richard Cote in Morristown, Vermont

By Staff Reports

File image of police car lights.
NBC Bay Area

Police in Morristown, Vermont, have made an arrest in the death of a 76-year-old man last week.

Richard Cote of Morristown was found dead during a wellness check on the morning of July 24. An autopsy determined he had died from homicide.

Officers arrested 52-year-old Theodore Farnham of Waterbury on Thursday, the Morristown Police Department said Friday. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police did not immediately give any details about how Cote was killed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Farnham was due to be arraigned Friday at Lamoille Superior Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

More Vermont news

Vermont Aug 1

Vermont gets respite from flood warnings as US senator pushes for disaster aid

Vermont Aug 1

Court docs reveal new details in Vermont woman's murder

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us