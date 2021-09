A person has been arrested in a 30-year-old killing in Malden, Massachusetts, officials are set to announce Wednesday.

The announcement on the cold case investigation was set to be made at the Middlesex District Attorney's Office in Woburn at 4 p.m., with the Malden Police Department also in attendance.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials who announced the news conference didn't provide further details on who was arrested or in what case.

This story will be updated when more information is available.