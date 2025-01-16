Arrest made in shooting incident stemming from fight at Maine steakhouse

Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting last month that stemmed from a fight that broke out at a steakhouse in South Portland, Maine, last month.

South Portland police said 21-year-old Jonathan Hanson, of Buxton, was arrested Wednesday in Buxton. He was one of two suspects in a Dec. 18 incident in the Maine Mall area. The other one, 21-year-old Navinn Ean, of Westbrook, is still at large.

Police said they responded to the Kobe Steakhouse at 380 Gorham Road at 5:13 p.m. that day for a report of a possible shooting in the parking lot. Responding officers learned that a fight had broken out inside the restaurant between two sets of individuals. The altercation moved from inside the restaurant to the parking lot, where a suspect from one of the groups displayed and threatened people in the other group with a handgun.

The victims were able to flee in a vehicle, but they were followed by the suspect in another vehicle. When both vehicles reached the intersection of Gorham Road and Western Avenue, the suspect allegedly fired the gun in the direction of the victim's vehicle. The vehicle was struck by gunfire, and the suspect then fled onto Western Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

South Portland police said their investigation led them to believe the vehicle used in the crime, a blue Dodge Charger, was located at an address in Naples. A search warrant for the property was issued, and the vehicle was impounded as evidence. The suspects were not present, however.

On Tuesday night, Buxton police attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup truck, but the driver sped off in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid contact with police.

Buxton police later located the vehicle in a driveway on Haines Meadow Road, an address with ties to the South Portland shooting suspects. As officers were getting ready to enter the home, they used a loudspeaker system in an attempt to make contact with Hanson, who they believed to be inside. He eventually came out and was arrested around 11:30 p.m.

Hanson was taken to Cumberland County Jail and faces charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and terrorizing. He was arraigned Wednesday and bail was set at $10,000 cash.