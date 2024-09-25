Massachusetts

Arrest made in string of Wareham car break-ins

Kristopher Foley, 36, of Beverly, is charged with trespassing, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle in the nighttime and receiving stolen property under $1,200

By Marc Fortier

Police say they have made an arrest in a string of car break-ins in Wareham, Massachusetts.

Kristopher Foley, 36, of Beverly, is charged with trespassing, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle in the nighttime and receiving stolen property under $1,200. He also had two outstanding warrants out of Lynn District Court for similar offenses.

Wareham police said they began investigating several motor vehicle breaking and entering cases in the Onset section of town on Tuesday. They were able to obtain surveillance video from the area in an effort to identify a suspect. Soon after, they located a man in the Onset Center area matching the description of the man seen in the surveillance video.

Foley was in possession of a backpack and stolen items from the breaking and entering incidents when he was arrested.

He was arraigned in Wareham District Court. Bail information was not released.

