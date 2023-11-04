Arrest made months after 21-year-old woman killed in Boston Common stabbing

A woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing that occurred back in July outside the Park Street MBTA Station at the Boston Common back in July, police announced Saturday.

Alyssa Partsch, 30, of Dorchester, was taken into custody around 6 a.m. Saturday by the Boston Police Department's fugitive unit in the area of 25 Wainwright Street, police said. Partsch was wanted on a warrant for murder in the death of Jazreanna Sheppard, 21, of South Boston.

On July 20, police responded downtown to the area of 121 Tremont Street around 11:34 p.m. for a stabbing and found Sheppard with life-threatening stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries.

Initial information from Boston EMS at the time reported the stabbing happened at the MBTA station, but Transit Police later said that the act of violence actually happened outside on the Common and Sheppard walked into the T stop after she was stabbed.

Family and friends said in the weeks following Sheppard's death that they wanted the person responsible to be caught.

They told NBC10 Boston that Sheppard was working hard for her young son and thinking about a career in nursing.

"She was beautiful," close friend Carolina Tejada said in early August. "Genuine, very kind, very smart."

"She's still here with me," said Tejada, who is the godmother to Sheppard's 2-year-old son. "I feel her every day, her life was taken way too soon."

Friends and family said back in August that they had no idea who would have wanted to harm the young mom.

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Tejada added at the time. "You're out there, you know what you did."

"For her to be gone so quickly at a young age, it breaks my heart," the victim's cousin, Theisha Allen, said then. "I'm very torn apart. I'm lost, I'm at a loss for words, I'm confused, I have questions, I want to know why, why this happened."

Police have not yet revealed a motive for the crime, or said what led them to arrest Partsch.

Partsch is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at which time new details in the investigation should be revealed. It was not immediately clear Saturday if Partsch had obtained an attorney who could speak on her behalf.