Arrest Made in Worcester Double Shooting

A gunman in Worcester has been arrested for an alleged double shooting during a fight that sent three men to the hospital Saturday evening, authorities say.
Police arrived near John St. a little before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after shots were reportedly fired in the area. There, they found two gunshot victims, both men aged 32 and 34.
A third man, 19, appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma. All three were brought to the hospital.
Worcester police later identified the alleged gunman as 25-year-old Troy Morvan, who had visited a local hospital with injuries consistent of having been in a fight.
Morvan faces two counts of armed assault to murder and several other firearm-related charges.
He was placed under arrest and will be arraigned in court.