Local
unlawful arrest

Arrest of NH Sheriff for Drunken Driving Was Unlawful: Judge

Scott Hilliard is serving his seventh term as sheriff in Merrimack County

By Associated Press

By Associated Press

Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard

A New Hampshire judge has ruled that some evidence against a New Hampshire county sheriff accused of drunken driving will not be admitted.

The judge ruled Thursday that Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard was taken into custody unlawfully because police made no attempt to secure an arrest warrant.

The ruling means that evidence obtained after the August arrest will be dismissed.

Local

DUI 1 hour ago

Impaired Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash in NH: Police

weekend weather 3 hours ago

Nice, Quiet Weather Weekend for Holiday Travel

Tilton police said a Breathalyzer test prior to the arrest put Hilliard's blood-alcohol content at three times the legal limit.

Hilliard pleaded not guilty.

He is serving his seventh term as sheriff.

The bench trial is scheduled to continue Jan. 14. 

This article tagged under:

unlawful arrestNew Hampshire
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us