Arrests Made in Connection With Fatal October Shooting in Hyde Park

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood in October of last year, police said.

Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury and Jonathan Thebaud 32, of Brockton, were arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Boston police said. Both were wanted on warrants for murder and accessory after the fact.

Valbrun and Thebaud were scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday morning.

The victim, Trevon Sands, was shot on Ayles Road around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021. Neighbors at the time told NBC10 Boston that they heard 8-12 gunshots.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A person was shot in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sands was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

Boston police are still investigating and asked anyone with information that can help to call 617-343-4470, or anonymously at 800-494-TIPS. People can also submit anonymous tips by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.