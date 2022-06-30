Local

Boston

Arrests Made in Connection With Fatal October Shooting in Hyde Park

Trevon Sands was shot on October 10, 2021, and later died from his injuries

By Staff Reports

Boston police at the scene of a shooting in Hyde Park on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood in October of last year, police said.

Pierre Valbrun, 20, of Roxbury and Jonathan Thebaud 32, of Brockton, were arrested shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Boston police said. Both were wanted on warrants for murder and accessory after the fact.

Valbrun and Thebaud were scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday morning.

The victim, Trevon Sands, was shot on Ayles Road around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021. Neighbors at the time told NBC10 Boston that they heard 8-12 gunshots.

Sands was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, police said.

Boston police are still investigating and asked anyone with information that can help to call 617-343-4470, or anonymously at 800-494-TIPS. People can also submit anonymous tips by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

