Arrests made in Manchester shooting that seriously injured 23-year-old man

A man and a woman were arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured in a 23-year-old man last week in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday Blaine and Cleveland streets, Manchester police said.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings on the sidewalk on Blaine Street. Shortly after, a Derry man arrived at Catholic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.

Officers learned that the victim, whose name wasn't immediately released, was involved in an argument and during it, a woman threatened him with a knife and a man shot him, police said.

After investigating, police arrested 22-year-old Marselle Desbordes and 19-year-old Abigail Quirindongo, both of Manchester.

All three were known to each other, according to police.

Desbordes and Quirindongo turned themselves in to police the next day, police said.

Desbordes was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and Quirindongo was charged with first-degree assault (attempted) and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, police said.

Both suspects were held on preventative detentions pending arraignments in Manchester District Court on Monday.