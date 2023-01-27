As Community Mourns Duxbury Children Killed, Questions Circle About Maternal Mental Health

People in a South Shore community have had to lean on each other in the wake up a shocking turn of events this week, after a Duxbury, Massachusetts, mother was accused of strangling her children, leaving two of them dead.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office announced earlier in the week that Lindsay Clancy allegedly strangled her children — identified as Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3 — while an infant was hospitalized with what prosecutors described as "evidence of harm."

Candles were lit Thursday night at a vigil for the two young children killed in a Duxbury home.

The 32-year-old mom, who is an employee of Massachusetts General Hospital, is now facing many charges, including two counts of homicide, three counts of strangulation and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. At last check, she was in police custody in a Boston hospital.

Meanwhile, first responders, community members and family are all desperately trying to process the tragedy that unfolded Tuesday night — and mourn the loss of two children described as having a "beautiful life".

A vigil was held on Thursday night at the Holy Family Church, as people came together by candlelight to grieve the loss of two young lives.

One woman who went to the vigil was the mother of a firefighter who responded to the incident on Tuesday night. She said her 25-year-old son has had a difficult time.

"It really hit him hard," Debbie Heath said. "I hope he never sees anything like this again."

Support for First Responders

Duxbury's Fire Chief, Robert Reardon, issued a statement on Thursday morning, saying that professional help was being made available to his town's first responders, as well as to neighboring communities — many of which assisted Tuesday night.

Mother to Be Charged With Murder

Prosecutors in Plymouth County made the announcement late Wednesday that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lindsay Clancy, who has been hospitalized this week, following a suicide attempt on Tuesday night that police reportedly responded to.

When they showed up at the home on Summer Street shortly after 6 p.m. — after being called by the woman's husband — they found Clancy, along with the three children, unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

The two older children were pronounced dead at a hospital, Cruz said. The baby, who is 7 months old — officials initially said he is 8 months old — was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Cruz was asked Wednesday if the baby was harmed in an attempted strangulation, but the district attorney didn't specify beyond saying that "there is certainly evidence of harm to the child."

Prosecutors didn't speculate on what they suspected may have motivated the killings. But the kids' great-grandmother, Rita Musgrove, said she talked with their mother at the home about a week ago and nothing seemed amiss.

"It's a pretty shocking thing, and it is heartbreaking," she said as she left flowers at the family's home.

Neither she nor an aunt of the children were yet able to process what happened.

"They were just beautiful, beautiful children. Well cared for — they were just beautiful, that's it. They had a beautiful life," aunt Donna Jesse said.

Many have been wondering what could possibly drive a mother to allegedly kill her children.

Sources tell NBC10 Boston Clancy was living with postpartum depression. Authorities have not said whether they're looking at that as a factor in her alleged crimes, but the tragedy has many speaking about a topic advocates say is not discussed nearly enough.