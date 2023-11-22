As Israel and Hamas reach deal, Mass. families await news on family members held hostage

It is still not known exactly which hostages will be released as part of the deal between Israel and Hamas, but one man from Needham, Massachusetts, is hoping his relatives will be among them.

Jason Greenberg’s five cousins were captured over six weeks ago. Two of them were later found murdered, but 16-year-old Sahar Kalderon, her brother 12-year-old Erez and her father 50-year-old Ofer are all still being held hostage.

After hearing about the ceasefire deal, Greenberg said the call could come at any moment letting him know if the children will be among the first to be freed.

“My hope is that 50 families get to welcome back their families and their loved ones and if I’m able to be one of those 50, that will be amazing,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said he is trying not to get false hope, but this is some of the most promising news he has heard in weeks.

“If my relatives aren’t returned in the first 50, three relatives of other families will be and they will have their loved ones back. That’s what’s important,” Greenberg said.

As part of the agreement, Hamas is supposed to release at least 50 hostages, reportedly women and children.

Raymond Soulard of Melrose is hoping his friends will be on the list of those released too. Judih Weinstein, a poet he’s worked with, was abducted with her husband Gad Hagaai. They are both in their 70s.

“I hope with all my heart that the two of them come back to freedom and to all of this,” Soulard said.

Greenberg said he hopes the deal leads to a larger outcry to bring all of the hostages home.

“What’s important is getting all of the hostages back,” Greenberg said.