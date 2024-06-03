Boston Business Journal

As Joe Spaulding retires, longtime execs will co-lead Boch Center

By Grant Welker

The Boch Center will be co-led on an interim basis by two longtime executives following the departure of Joe Spaulding, its chief executive of nearly 40 years.

The theater nonprofit, which includes the Wang and Shubert theaters, will be led by Michael Szczepkowski, the center’s vice president and general manager, and CFO John Perkins, the Boch Center announced Monday.

