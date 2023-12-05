As many as 9 people involved in Mansfield smoke shop smash-and-grab

Police released photos of three suspects on Facebook, asking the public for any information

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

As many as nine people forced their way into a smoke shop overnight in Mansfield, Massachusetts, destroying the store to steal items inside.

Mansfield police say they were called to Brothers Smoke Shop, on Pratt Street, around 1 a.m. Monday for a reported breaking and entering into the business.

Responding officers found discarded cigarette packs and other items from the store strewn across the street and found the window to the front door of the business had been smashed.

Mansfield detectives and a police dog responded to the scene to investigate.

Police were given surveillance video that showed the large group breaking into the store. They later released three photos on Facebook, asking if anyone recognizes the suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Anthony Lattanzio at alattanzio@mansfieldma.com. Tips can be also be submitted anonymously by calling 508-261-7356.​

According to police, the business owners are reporting more than $20,000 in losses. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

