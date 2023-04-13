As Police Investigate Death of Infant Found in Revere, Advocates Remind Public of Safe Haven Laws

Police are continuing to investigate after the remains of an infant were found Tuesday in a driveway in Revere, Massachusetts.

The body of a baby girl was found in a bag next to a recycling bin and trash can adjacent to an apartment building on Dolphin Avenue.

It's unclear how long the baby had been there — different neighbors have said different things — and police have asked residents to take a close look at their surveillance cameras for any leads.

Multiple neighbors said they hadn't seen anything suspicious and have no idea who could have left the baby there.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State police say the child is a girl who was full-term or close to it.

Neighbors want answers after the heartbreaking discovery of a baby girl's remains outside an apartment building, near the trash and recycling.

"In Massachusetts, a newborn can be brought to a fire station, a police station, or a hospital and given to a staff worker with no legal repercussions," said Serenity Jackson from Baby Safe Haven New England.

Massachusetts law allows parents to surrender newborn infants up to seven days after birth without fear of prosecution.

"Since the passage of all six New England baby safe haven laws, newborn abandonments are down over 90%," said Jackson.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts is working to determine the cause of the child's death.