As violence in Middle East escalates, local police step up patrol around Jewish institutions

Hundreds have been killed — including multiple Americans — and thousands have been injured, as violence intensified over the weekend in Israel and in Palestinian territory.

The impact of the violence is being felt thousands of miles away, here in the Bay State.

Escalating violence leads to over 1,000 fatalities, many more injuries

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, launched over the weekend a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip in a deadly attack that also included land and sea attacks.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mobilized reserve troops after declaring war. The country was pounding the Gaza Strip from the air, where there were hundreds of fatalities.

Hamas captured a number of civilians and soldiers as hostages, according to the Israeli military, in what is considered one of the gravest escalations in the region in 50 years.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas Saturday after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel, which local media says left at least 600 dead and hundreds injured.

The total death toll in both territories was around 1,200, but that number was expected to rise.

“Israel has the right to defend itself and its people full stop," President Biden said. "There is never justification for terrorist attacks. In my administration the support of Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering.”

There are concerns that this will grow into a broader regional conflict. There have already been flare-ups reported in the northern border with Lebanon against the Hezbollah militant group, and in Egypt, where two Israelis were killed by an Egyptian who opened fire at a group of tourists.

Local response to violence in Middle East

Police in Newton, as well as Sharon and Brookline, say they’ve stepped up strategic patrols around Jewish institutions and places of worship, including at Temple Emanuel in Newton.

Concerns have also grown for people with local ties who are overseas in Israel right now.

The president of Brandeis University confirmed one of its professors, Ilan Troen, lost his family members during the attacks. Troen said his daughter and son-in-law were killed saving their son.

Local officials and residents are responding following an attack in Israel

Meanwhile, Northeastern University confirms its global security operation is in contact with its co-op students, who are currently safe, as they work to help them evacuate the country.

People who flew back from Israel on Sunday shared the horror of what they experienced.

“My mother and my son from Tel Aviv hotel to the airport were in a taxi heard sirens, ran into shelters in highway," Ronnie Oved said. "Literally a bomb went off. My son said he felt the head from the bomb.”

“There were rockets above us all day," Shira Ruskin-Yehuda said. "Just to see our people getting murdered, it’s beyond insane.”

Back here at home, police said they will continue to provide extra patrols around religious institutions as long as necessary.