Mass. superintendent ‘horrified' by school bus driver's alleged assault of student

Authorities have shed more light in the alleged assault of a student by a Massachusetts school bus driver in Ashby on Tuesday.

Video of the incident shows "the bus driver physically handle the student," North Middlesex Regional School District Superintendent Brad Morgan said.

"Quite honestly I was horrified by it," he added.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Ashby police are seeking a summons for the driver, a 64-year-old Ashby man, Chief Derek Pepple said in a statement.

Dee Bus Services confirmed Wednesday that the driver, who hasn't been publicly identified, no longer works for the company.

The contractor has previously said in a statement that they "have no tolerance for this alleged behavior" and were cooperating with the investigation.

Morgan said that "the bus driver went too far" in the incident, in which, according to the video, he pulled the bus over, asked the student to move and, when the student didn't, put his hands on the student.

The student appeared to lose their balance in the aisle, and the driver maintained contact, according to Morgan. It ended up with the driver "on top of the student."

The only reason for an adult to put their hands on a student would be for safety concerns, and "it did not look like the student's safety was being threatened," Morgan said.

He's spoken with the father of the student, who "was extremely upset, and rightfully so."