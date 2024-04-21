Head-on car car crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Freetown

Two drivers were seriously hurt in a head-on car crash in Freetown, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash took place about 5:40 p.m. on South Main Street in the village of Assonet, according to the Freetown Police Department. The two cars sustained heavy damage.

Investigators believe that the 26-year-old driving a 2015 Acura TX crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a 1972 Plymouth Roadrunner being driven by a 68-year-old man. One of the two had to be removed from the wreckage with what's known as the “jaws of life.”

Both drivers were rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. The cause of the crash remained under investigation by Freetown police Saturday night.

“The crash on South Main Street today is deeply concerning, and our thoughts are with the injured individuals,” Freetown Police Chief Scott Rose said in a statement. “Community safety remains our top priority, and we urge anyone with information to come forward to aid our investigation.”