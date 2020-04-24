The first coronavirus testing site to offer tests for front-line workers who may be asymptomatic is opening in Medford this weekend.

Essential workers like first responders, grocery store staff or government employees can get tested as soon as Saturday, even if they haven't shown symptoms of the disease, as part of Gov. Charlie Baker's ongoing effort to ramp up testing.

The service begins after the state reported a record number of new coronavirus cases -- nearly 3,100 Thursday -- the highest amount of people to test positive in one day since the start of the pandemic.

Another record was set Thursday as more than 14,600 tests were administered in Massachusetts, the most conducted in a single day so far and believed to be a factor in the high number of people who tested positive.

Another coronavirus drive-thru testing site is opening in Medford as Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker works to ramp up testing throughout the state.

It's important to test people who aren't showing symptoms as well, said Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, the chief medical officer at PhysicianOne Urgent Care.

"I'm really in favor of testing. I think testing more broadly will help identify where these people are," Kenkare said. "Once people know they're carriers, they’ll take it seriously. We're still seeing people that think it’s not affecting them or it's not their responsibility to maintain social isolation but once people recognize they have it, they treat it differently."

Anyone who wants to get tested will still need to go through a pre-screening process at PhysicianOne Urgent Care. Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.