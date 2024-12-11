At Bosse in Natick, play pickleball and grab a gourmet meal in one stop

A former professional tennis player and a renowned Boston chef have joined forces to create Bosse — an all new pickleball complex, combined with a fine dining experience that's now open at the Natick Mall.

Whether you're a pro on the court, or are learning for the first time, you'll feel right at home at Bosse. It's a state of the art "eatertainment" experience with 100,000 square feet of offerings.

"We’re open 130 hours a week, with different sports, fitness wellness and food and beverage options for all of our guests," co-founder, COO and celebrated chef Chris Coombs said.

Dining options range from artisan Italian cuisine to quick café bites — and there are plenty of activities, too, including a golf simulator, a gym, a sports theatre, darts and more.

The centerpiece, though, is undoubtedly the 21 pickleball courts over two floors.

"It's truly a dedicated pickleball experience, which covers everything from the amateur player who just wants to have fun on a date night on a Friday night to leagues, lessons, programming," co-founder and CEO D.J. Bosse said.

Bosse said that at first, he thought the sport was a fad. But it's quickly taken off, particularly during the pandemic, and now he believes it's surely here to stay.

"You have professionals playing it," Bosse said. "It's just a matter of time before it’s a normal sport in high school and college."

Bosse gives you the chance to dine with a view of all the action, and diners are treated to a menu featuring gourmet dishes plus fine wine.

"We’re really excited to do something unique, flavor-focused, responsibly sourced and creative," Coombs said of the food offerings. "I think thus far the food has been extremely well received by our guests."

Needless to say, there's plenty to experience at Bosse next time you're in a pickle for something to do.