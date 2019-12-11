A Boston police officer was injured early Wednesday in a car crash involving a cruiser in the city's Charlestown neighborhood.

The crash happened early Wednesday in the area of Alford Street, according to emergency responders.

Video of the scene showed a black car with severe damage to its front behind the cruiser. At least one person could be seen getting into an ambulance.

Police said the officer involved in the incident had non-life threatening injuries. The extent of the injuries to the other person was not immediately clear.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear.