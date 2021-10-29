2 Men Shot Outside Fenway Park, Gunman at Large

Two men are in the hospital after a shooting outside of Boston's Fenway Park during the early hours of Friday morning.

The two men were shot near Game On at the corner of Brookline Avenue and Jersey Street around 2 a.m., Boston police said.

One victim is in serious condition after getting shot multiple times, but he is expected to recover. The second victim took himself to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting suspect remains at-large, police said.

Boston Police were on scene for about three hours Friday morning, closing down Brookline Avenue while they set up a crime scene perimeter. Several evidence markers could be seen scattered around the corner of Brookline Avenue and Jersey Street.

Boston Police collected evidence in that area, including some clothing. They also had a silver sedan towed away from the scene.

Boston Police have since cleared the scene and Brookline Avenue has reopened, but the investigation into the shooting continues.