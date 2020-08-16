At Least 22 Cars Broken Into Overnight in Dover, Mass.

Police in Dover are warning residents about a string of car break-ins overnight.

Items were stolen from nearly two dozen vehicles on Main Street, Farm Street, Cranberry Lane, Meadowbrook Road, and Sherbrooke Drive, police say.

At least 22 cars were targeted overnight Sunday, according to police. Multiple victims who spoke to NBC10 Boston said it happened around 3 a.m. in several rural Massachusetts neighborhoods. The victims say their cars were not locked, and the theft suspect took loose cash from inside the vehicles.

"At 3 a.m. last night someone came here to our house and went through our four cars that were in the driveway just went through the glove box and the consoles," said one woman who did not want to be identified. "I haven’t had anything like this so it’s just surprising that it would go undetected until the next day by all of these people in one area."

Police are still searching through surveillance footage from neighbors, looking for any possible suspects. Anyone who knows anything about the crimes is asked to call Dover police.

An investigation is ongoing.