At Least 3 Hurt in Snowmobile Mishaps in New Hampshire

Officials say operator inexperience was a factor in all three incidents, which remain under investigation.

By The Associated Press

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reports that at least three people have been hurt in snowmobile crashes since Friday.

Officials say a Massachusetts woman was injured when her snowmobile rolled on top of her Saturday in Randolph, and a Connecticut woman became trapped when her snowmobile toppled onto her Sunday in Stewartstown.

Officials say a Rhode Island woman also sustained a serious injury Friday when she fell off her snowmobile in Randolph.

