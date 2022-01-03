Local

Boston police

At Least 3 Injured in Separate Shootings Within 15 Minutes of Each Other in Dorchester

No arrests have been made, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three people were injured in two separate shootings that happened within 15 minutes of each other Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.

The department first received a call around 6:10 p.m. for a shooting at Normandy and Washington streets, police said. One person was shot there.

Fifteen minutes later, at 6:25 p.m., the Boston Police Department received another call for a second shooting at Lyndhurst and Washington streets. At least two people were shot there, police said.

Police said they they did not know the extent of any of the victims' injuries.

Boston police have not connected the two shootings. Both investigations are active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

